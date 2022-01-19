e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

'Toota tha Gabba ka Ghamand': Indian fans celebrate one year of historic victory against Australia on Twitter

Team India had successfully chased the 328-run target in the final test to seal the four-match series 2-1, ending Australia's winning streak at The Gabba.
FPJ Web Desk
Mohammed Siraj hugs Rishabh Pant (c) after registering a win against Australia at The Gabba. | Twitter

For 32 years, Team Australia had been the unbeaten champion at 'Fortress Gabba' in Brisbane. And as the Border-Gavaskar series progressed, a battle-scarred Team India seemed unlikely to overcome the hosts. However, all that changed on January 19, 2021.

Broken bones and injuries galore failed to stop a determined Indian team, as youngsters stepped up and showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test. They successfully chased the 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1, ending Australia's winning streak at The Gabba.

As today marks the first anniversary of the memorable test victory, Indian fans took to Twitter to celebrate the special day with memes, poems and emotional messages as well.

Take a look:

Historic Test series victory Down Under:

Few had backed India to change the narrative, after they were dismissed for 36 in the Adelaide pink-ball Test. More so with captain Kohli returning home for the birth of his first child.

But Ajinkya Rahane marshalled the troops, not just to a win in the Boxing Day Test where he last scored a ton, but also ensured India returned victorious in the series by a 2-1 margin. It included a drawn Sydney Test, the first of this year, where Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin kept the Aussie bowlers at bay for 42.4 overs on the last day. It was on the back of this dogged display that India breached Australia’s fortress in Brisbane.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
