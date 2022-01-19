'Toota tha Gabba ka Ghamand': Indian fans celebrate one year of historic victory against Australia on Twitter

For 32 years, Team Australia had been the unbeaten champion at 'Fortress Gabba' in Brisbane. And as the Border-Gavaskar series progressed, a battle-scarred Team India seemed unlikely to overcome the hosts. However, all that changed on January 19, 2021.

Broken bones and injuries galore failed to stop a determined Indian team, as youngsters stepped up and showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test. They successfully chased the 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1, ending Australia's winning streak at The Gabba.

As today marks the first anniversary of the memorable test victory, Indian fans took to Twitter to celebrate the special day with memes, poems and emotional messages as well.

Take a look:

One year to this. "Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand".



Rishabh pant and Subhman gill lead india to Victory 🔥



THE FOTRESS WAS BREACHED#Gabba #INDvsAUS @RishabhPant17 #RP17 pic.twitter.com/5WyX9efiUO — Rishabh Pant Trends™ (@TrendsRishabh) January 19, 2022

1 Year of " see you at the Gabba mate " ❤️👑❤️🇮🇳❤️😎

India Win In #Gabba ❤️🇮🇳😎#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/v9Pl5V7ZL0 — वैभव कनौजिया 🇮🇳 (@Vaibhav_v3) January 19, 2022

Everytime I listen to this piece of commentary. #Gabba pic.twitter.com/xy75phmOPG — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) January 19, 2022

Thank you, Michael Clarke. We did celebrate for a year and we will continue to celebrate for many more :) #Gabba pic.twitter.com/wHa5eYy55I — Aneesh Kulkarni (Tuta Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand) (@AneeshKulkarn11) January 18, 2022

🎶TOOTA HAI GABBA KA GHAMAND! 🎶

A story to be told for many generations to come, on how we did the unthinkable from the lowest of points in Adelaide, to conquering the fortress in Brisbane exactly a month later. 🇮🇳💙 #Gabba #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/o0XJUaPyJZ — Sanchit Desai (@sanchitd43) January 19, 2022

A year ago "Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand" was scripted. Rest is history. #Gabba pic.twitter.com/1FqT5ytyYt — Shivam Mishra (@shiv0769) January 19, 2022

One year to the day we'll never forget! 🇮🇳

Here's a poem written by me on the historic series win in Australia 🙃#IndianCricketTeam #Gabba #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/mez0AJIaLb — Vansh (@Vanshb18) January 19, 2022

One year of Unleashing the hell at #Gabba.

A fairytale of 11 soldiers who were BRUISED, BROKEN yet UNBOWED!!

And One year of Vivek razdan and Nick knight's commentary that will echo in our ears for decades to come!

A moment to cherish for a long long time and forever!✨#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tslj0lU89F — Divyansh Kaushik (@Divyanshcasm) January 19, 2022

The Unsung hero of #Gabba Victory..🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ShnqLVxcLI — Cricket Expert Rohirat and Dhoni (MI) 💯% FB 🇮🇳 (@rohiratian) January 19, 2022

Historic Test series victory Down Under:

Few had backed India to change the narrative, after they were dismissed for 36 in the Adelaide pink-ball Test. More so with captain Kohli returning home for the birth of his first child.

But Ajinkya Rahane marshalled the troops, not just to a win in the Boxing Day Test where he last scored a ton, but also ensured India returned victorious in the series by a 2-1 margin. It included a drawn Sydney Test, the first of this year, where Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin kept the Aussie bowlers at bay for 42.4 overs on the last day. It was on the back of this dogged display that India breached Australia’s fortress in Brisbane.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:46 PM IST