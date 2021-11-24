'Tomato is the new petrol': Twitterati are losing it over these funny memes on Tomato price hike; have a look

Netizens in India are perplexed by the sudden and significant spike in the prices of several crops. The city of Chennai is the hardest hit by the shortfall, with the vegetable fetching a kilo price of 140 rupees.

According to news agency PTI, tomatoes in Kerala cost anywhere from 90 to 120 rupees per kilo, while shoppers in the National Capital Region must pay anywhere from 90 to 108 rupees for a kilo of tomatoes.

As a result, the hashtag #tomato has become very popular. Retail tomato prices began to rise at the beginning of October, according to the data, and have remained high throughout November. Several netizens also mentioned the difficulties that people in the medium and lower income groups may encounter as a result of the soaring prices of petrol and vegetables.

The price increase of this little red vegetable has now become a fresh topic for concern, with memers resorting to paving the way for a meme fest on Twitter.

Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Other veggies, such as capsicum and onions, have also increased in price.Rain has flooded several tomato-growing areas, and the increase in diesel prices has also added to the cost.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:24 PM IST