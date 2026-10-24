Tokyo’s Yotsuya Station Hires Two Goats To Eat Overgrown Weeds - VIDEO | X

In an unusual approach to keeping public spaces tidy, a railway station in Tokyo, Japan, has introduced two four-legged workers to tackle overgrown weeds. Instead of relying on lawnmowers, Yotsuya Station has brought in a pair of goats whose job is to munch through the unwanted vegetation.

The initiative has caught the attention of commuters and passersby, turning a routine maintenance task into an unexpected attraction. The goats have quickly become a talking point, with people stopping to watch and photograph the animals as they go about their work.

Meet Nagi And Pokke, Tokyo Station’s Newest Employees

The two goats, named Nagi and Pokke, arrived at Yotsuya Station at the beginning of October, following a proposal from station staff to explore an alternative method of weed control.

According to a report by The Straits Times, the idea was introduced under East Japan Railway Company (JR East), which operates the station. The initiative has given the animals an unusual role in the daily functioning of one of central Tokyo's railway stations.

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While their primary responsibility is to feed on the overgrown grass, their presence has also added a cheerful touch to the station surroundings. Commuters and curious visitors have been stopping by to catch a glimpse of the pair, with some capturing photographs of the unconventional workers.

Goats To Stay Until December Or Until The Weeds Are Gone

The goats are expected to remain at Yotsuya Station until December, although their stay could end earlier if they manage to eat all the targeted weeds.

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The arrangement has also introduced a new responsibility for station employees, who are now involved in looking after the animals alongside their regular duties.

Using goats to manage unwanted vegetation offers an alternative to conventional grass-cutting methods. As natural grazers, goats feed on a variety of plants and can help clear certain overgrown areas without the need for mowing equipment.