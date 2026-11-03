Timber-Laden Truck Plunges 100 Feet Into Tamil Nadu Gorge Due, Driver Escapes Unhurt - WATCH

Timber-Laden Truck Plunges 100 Feet Into Gorge, Driver Escapes Unhurt; Video Goes Viral - WATCH |

A timber-laden truck plunged nearly 100 feet into a gorge in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday morning after reportedly losing its balance on a rain-soaked roadside. The vehicle rolled down the steep slope before crashing into a tea estate, leaving timber logs scattered across the plantation.

The dramatic incident was captured on camera by eyewitnesses and has since gone viral on social media. In a fortunate turn of events, the truck driver escaped uninjured as he was not inside the vehicle when it fell.

How Did The Timber Truck Topple Into The Gorge?

The truck was reportedly owned by a timber merchant from Ooty and was transporting wood purchased from the Kattabettu area. Arun, the driver, had parked the heavily loaded vehicle along the roadside following rainfall on Saturday night.

According to the reported sequence of events, the driver returned to the truck on Sunday morning and attempted to move it. However, the vehicle's wheels allegedly sank into the soft, rain-soaked soil, making it difficult to manoeuvre the heavy load.

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Unable to move the truck, Arun reportedly stepped away to a nearby tea stall to arrange a crane for towing the vehicle. During his absence, the truck is believed to have lost stability and slipped off the roadside.

The vehicle subsequently tumbled down the approximately 100-foot gorge, overturning several times before landing in the tea estate below. The impact sent the timber logs flying across the plantation.

Driver Escapes As Truck Rolls Down Tea Estate

The driver’s decision to step away from the vehicle proved fortunate, as he was not inside the truck when it plunged into the gorge. He escaped the incident without sustaining any injuries.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the accident.

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The incident also highlighted the potential dangers of parking heavy vehicles on unstable roadside stretches, particularly in areas that experience rainfall and have steep slopes.

Video Of Truck Falling Into Gorge Goes Viral

The dramatic visuals of the timber truck tumbling down the hillside were recorded by people present in the vicinity. The footage shows the vehicle losing its balance and rolling down the steep terrain into the tea plantation.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the dangers faced by heavy vehicle operators on hilly roads.