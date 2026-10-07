Bihar MLA Anant Singh’s Video Of Getting Tilak Applied While Lying Down On Bed Goes Viral; Netizens React

Tilak, Sunglasses And Swag: Anant Singh’s Latest Video Surfaces On Social Media; Netizens React| Watch |

Patna: Bihar's JDU MLA Anant Singh is once again in the news for his unique and carefree style. A video of him has surfaced, showing his unique swag. The video shows Anant Singh is lying comfortably on the bed and, in this position, getting a tilak applied on his forehead by a priest. As soon as he notices the mobile camera filming the video, the MLA immediately gets up from the bed. The priest garlands him with flowers. A couple of assistants arrive with a towel. One of them brings Anant Singh's black glasses. After this, Anant poses in his own style.

The video has been widely shared across social media platforms, with users reacting to Singh’s appearance and demeanour. While some comments focused on his distinctive style, others discussed his public persona and political career.

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MLA Anant Singh's tilak video goes viral

Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', has remained a prominent and controversial figure in Bihar politics. The Mokama MLA has frequently made headlines over the years for his political activities, statements and legal cases.

The video shows Anant lying comfortably on the bed while a priest applies tilak on his forehead. As soon as he notices the mobile camera filming the video, the MLA immediately gets up from the bed. The priest garlands him with flowers, and he wears his black sunglasses.

His traditional tilak, sunglasses and overall appearance have become the talking point of the clip, with several social media users sharing humorous and admiring reactions.

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Netizens react

The video comes amid continued public interest in Singh, who has maintained a strong political presence in Mokama and surrounding areas. His larger-than-life image has often made him a subject of discussion both in political circles and on social media.

Netizens have posted a range of reactions to the video. Some users praised his confidence and style, while others shared memes and witty comments about his appearance. The clip has also prompted renewed conversations around Singh's public image.

One of the users on Meta said, "Mala ke liye to turant khade ho gaye..."

Claiming this video is not true and is AI, one user said, "Ai hai bhai 😂😆🤣😂😂."

Another user on Instagram said, "he is unpredictable 😂"