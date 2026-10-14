Three Bikes Skid One After Another On Newly Painted Chingrighata Flyover In Kolkata, Dashcam Video Raises Safety Concerns - WATCH |

Three motorcycles skidded one after another while negotiating a turn on Kolkata’s Chingrighata Flyover on October 14, after the road surface was painted in multiple colours ahead of Durga Puja. The alarming sequence was captured on a car’s dashcam, with the footage raising concerns over road safety and the potential risks posed by the painted surface.

The video shows the bikers losing control of their motorcycles while attempting to navigate the turn on the colour-smeared stretch. The incident has sparked questions about the choice of paint used on the road and whether adequate precautions were taken to ensure the safety of commuters.

No serious injuries have been reported so far.

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Dashcam Video Shows Three Bikes Skidding In Quick Succession

The footage captures the motorcycles skidding one after another as the riders negotiate the bend on the flyover. The sequence has drawn attention to the possible dangers of applying decorative paint directly to road surfaces, particularly at turns where two-wheelers require sufficient grip to maintain control.

The road was reportedly painted as part of the decorations ahead of Durga Puja, one of West Bengal’s biggest festivals. While the colourful makeover may have been intended to enhance the festive atmosphere, the incident has prompted concerns about whether road safety was adequately considered.

Why Painted Roads Can Be Risky For Bikers

Paint applied to asphalt can alter the friction between tyres and the road. Depending on the material used, its texture and the condition of the surface, painted sections can become slippery, especially when wet or freshly coated.

The risks can be particularly significant for motorcyclists negotiating turns, as they need consistent tyre grip to maintain balance and steer safely. Rain or moisture could further increase the danger if the painted surface offers insufficient traction.

The incident has renewed questions about the suitability of decorative road painting on stretches regularly used by commuters.

Social Media Users Question Authorities

The dashcam footage has prompted social media users to question the decision to paint the flyover’s road surface and the potential consequences for motorists.

One user commented, "Painting a road with different shades of colours poses extreme driving risks specially during turns and moderately high speed. Decorating the railings and pillers are fine but not the actual road."

Another user expressed concern about the possibility of rainfall, saying, "I saw this bridge video yesterday & first thought was if it rains it’s going to cause chaos. How can authorities miss such a basic thing."