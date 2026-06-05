'This Pervert Should Be Jailed': 27-Year-Old Indian Man On Post-Study Visa Caught Grooming 14-Year-Old Girl; Pleads For Mercy In Viral Video

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage after a 27-year-old Indian national was confronted by local vigilantes in the United Kingdom for allegedly attempting to sexually groom a minor. The incident has once again trained a spotlight on the rising concern over online child exploitation and the involvement of foreign nationals on student-related visas.

The suspect, identified as Pravna Bhatt, was intercepted by a group calling themselves "British patriots." While media outlets like NDTV have noted that it remains unverified whether the confrontation was the result of a decoy profile or an interaction with an actual minor, the video explicitly captures Bhatt cornered and pleading for leniency.

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Suspect begged for mercy after shocking admissions

During the tense confrontation, Bhatt admitted to sending explicit messages to a girl he knew was only 14 years old. According to the footage, when the minor's age was initially disclosed during their online chat, Bhatt allegedly replied, "I will go to jail," accompanied by laughing emojis.

Despite acknowledging the criminal nature of his actions, he persisted. The 27-year-old reportedly sent the minor a video of himself masturbating, asked her to "sneak" into his room to "make love," and even attempted to borrow money from her to fund a hotel room for their rendezvous. He was caught by the vigilante group while waiting at the designated meeting spot.

In the video, a visibly shaken Bhatt can be seen begging the group not to involve law enforcement.

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"This is the first time I have done this, and it will be the last time... Please give me a last chance... I'm really sorry," Bhatt told the group.

Visa status and background

Bhatt revealed during the interrogation that he migrated to the United Kingdom three years ago on a student visa. After graduating from the University of Leeds, he remained in the country by transitioning to a post-study work visa.

The incident has added fuel to ongoing debates within the UK regarding immigration policies, background checks for international students, and the monitoring of temporary visa holders.

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A troubling pattern of incidents

This confrontation is not an isolated event, marking a worrying trend of similar arrests in recent months. Just last January, a separate viral video captured the arrest of another Indian national, Gureet Jeetesh, in Coventry.

Jeetesh, who had only been in the UK for three months and was residing in student housing, was taken into police custody under similar suspicions of online child grooming. The repetition of these high-profile cases has intensified public calls for stricter oversight and harsher penalties for expats engaging in cyber-crimes targeting children.