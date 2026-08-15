'This Made Me Cry': Indonesian Army Soldier Breaks Down After Commander’s Emotional Hug At Graduation - VIDEO

Indonesian Army Soldier Breaks Down After Commander’s Emotional Hug |

A touching video from what appears to be the closing ceremony of an Indonesian Army training programme has gone viral, leaving social media users emotional. The clip captures a young soldier surrounded by fellow recruits and their families, but one detail quickly draws attention — no one appears to be waiting for him.

As soldiers reunite with their parents, partners and relatives after completing their training, the recruit can be seen standing by himself. While others celebrate the milestone with their loved ones, he quietly remains on the sidelines, seemingly waiting for someone to approach him.

Commander notices soldier standing alone

The emotional moment takes a turn when the soldier’s commander appears to notice him from a distance. He walks towards the recruit and embraces him.

The soldier initially appears to keep his emotions under control. However, as soon as his commander hugs him, he breaks down and begins crying.

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The brief embrace has resonated with viewers because of how a simple gesture changes an otherwise lonely moment. Without saying much, the commander appears to offer the young soldier reassurance, comfort and a sense of belonging on what was an important day in his life.

Viral video strikes an emotional chord

The clip has sparked an outpouring of reactions online, with many viewers recalling moments when they experienced similar feelings of being alone during important occasions.

One commenter shared, “i know that feeling…….noone showed up from my family or friends for my march out parade in ’96……best an worst day of my life"

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The comments show why the video has connected with so many people. For some, the soldier's reaction is a reminder of the loneliness they experienced when they wanted someone close to be present during a significant moment.

Viewers offer another perspective

While the emotional scene has led many people to assume that the soldier had been left without family support, some viewers urged others not to jump to conclusions.

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One commenter pointed out that Indonesia's geography could make travelling to such ceremonies difficult for some families. They wrote, “Most likely his family is in an area far from where he is.. Indonesia is an archipelagic country.. and it’s possible his family DIDN’T come because of the huge costs.. stay calm and patient, bro.. there are still plenty of your military buddies who consider you a brother and family.. keep your spirits up."