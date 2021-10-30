'This is unreal': Jungcook covers Harry Styles' 'Falling'; leaves the internet mesmerised

Jungkook from BTS may have given us the cover of the year with his cover of Harry Styles' hit song "Falling."

Jungkook stunned the internet with his cover of "Falling" on October 28, and the song is absolutely fit for the singer.

Harry's emotional lyrics offer Jungkook's already passionate voice extra room to shine, and his silky tenor effortlessly hits the soaring high notes.

Jungkook doesn't do anything radical in the cover, which you can listen to below. He simply adds his own tenor to the heartfelt lyrics.

The end effect is something pleasing, not too dissimilar but also not too similar. One gets the impression that Jungkook's voice is especially suited to the lyrics.

The song will appeal to fans of the original composition in particular.

Check out the cover here:

Have a look at how fans have reacted to Jungcook's cover that went viral:

Apart from Jungkook, all BTS members ,Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V returned to the stage for their first internet concert in almost a year at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

They opened with "Dynamite," their debut English song, followed by hits including "Butter," "Fire," "Fake Love," and "Bapsae."

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:27 PM IST