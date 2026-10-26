'This Is Unreal, Gifted Child': Two-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Effortlessly Plays 12 Taals On Tabla, Enters India Book Of Records - WATCH

A toddler from Karnataka has captured attention online with an extraordinary musical achievement, showcasing her tabla skills at an age when most children are still discovering the world around them. Swarshri Hegde, aged just two years and 10 months, has earned a place in the India Book of Records for reciting and playing 12 different taals on the tabla.

Hailing from Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district, the little girl has impressed music enthusiasts and social media users with her ability to perform multiple rhythmic patterns at such a young age. A video of her performance, shared on X, has since gained traction, with users expressing admiration and congratulating her on the milestone.

Who Is Swarshri Hegde? Karnataka Toddler Showcases Tabla Talent

Swarshri's achievement has drawn attention to her early grasp of Indian classical music, particularly the rhythmic discipline required to perform on the tabla. Learning to play the instrument involves more than simply striking its drumheads, as musicians must develop timing, coordination and an understanding of different rhythmic patterns.

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Her ability to both recite and play 12 taals before turning three has made her accomplishment particularly noteworthy. The performance has also sparked conversations online about introducing children to music and nurturing artistic abilities from an early age.

'Little Devi Playing The Tabla': Internet Reacts To Toddler's Achievement

Swarshri's performance has prompted an outpouring of appreciation on social media, with users celebrating her musical ability and expressing pride in her achievement.

One user called it a proud moment for Uttara Kannada, while another drew a spiritual connection to Goddess Saraswati, who is revered as the deity of knowledge, music and the arts.

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Commenting on the toddler's name and talent, a user wrote, "Gifted child. Wonder how the parents could foresee and name the child as Swarashri."

Another impressed viewer remarked, "This is so unbelievable. This is like a little Devi playing the table and reciting all the music notes."

A fourth user responded with a humorous take on her early musical abilities, saying, "Fantastic, Legend has it that she started practicing in her mother's womb."