'This Is Not Love, Only Lust': Young Couple In Manipal Spotted Kissing In Public; Viral Video Sparks Debate Over PDA

A viral video from Manipal, Karnataka, has ignited a fierce online debate about public displays of affection (PDA), personal freedom, and the limits of acceptable behaviour in public spaces. The clip, widely circulated across social media platforms, shows a young couple engaging in intimate behaviour on a roadside, triggering mixed reactions from viewers.

What happened in Manipal?

The incident reportedly took place in Manipal, a well-known educational hub that attracts thousands of students from across India and abroad. In the video, a couple is seen sharing a passionate moment in public, seemingly unaware that they were being filmed.

The situation escalated when a local resident confronted the pair, objecting to their behaviour. A brief verbal exchange followed in Kannada, during which the man requested that the conversation continue in Hindi. The local declined, and the couple eventually left the spot after the confrontation.

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The video quickly gained traction online, turning a private moment into a nationwide conversation.

Internet divided over public affection

Social media users reacted sharply, with opinions split between concerns over public decency and criticism of moral policing.

Some viewers argued that such behaviour was inappropriate for a public area frequented by families and students, calling for authorities to examine whether laws had been violated.

Others defended the couple, questioning why consensual affection between adults attracts outrage while more serious civic issues often go unnoticed.

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One user wrote, “I don’t like this kind of cringe PDA too but can we have similar vigilantism about calling people out on littering and enforcing cleanliness in our public areas?”

Another commented, “People still want to be in 1900s and then ask every fkn thing of first world country….grow up guys!!! There are more important things than social policing.”

A third user criticised those recording the incident, saying, “Is this what you find unacceptable? It’s between two consenting adults. If you are so hell-bent on teaching public decency, first punish yourself for filming others without consent.”

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The legal grey area around PDA in India

Public displays of affection are not explicitly illegal in India. However, authorities may intervene if an act is considered “obscene” under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with obscene acts or songs in public places that cause annoyance to others.

Legal experts often note that enforcement depends heavily on context, interpretation, and public complaint. What one person considers harmless affection may be viewed by another as crossing social boundaries, making such cases legally and socially complex.