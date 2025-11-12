'This Is How They Clean In India': Foreigner Shows Sweeper In Train, Throwing Away Garbage Directly On Tracks, Railways Respond | Instagram @backpacker.ben

A video of a sweeper inside an Indian passenger train is going viral, where he can be seen cleaning the entire compartment filled with trash, only to throw it all away on the tracks later. The video was shared by a foreign tourist who was present at the scene and mockingly wrote, "How they clean trains in India." The video has received widespread criticism, while the Railways' bizarre response to the viral video has also left netizens in fury.

Ever since, Instagram user @backpacker.ben posted the video on his social media handle, it has gone viral. It shows a sweeper from On-Board Housekeeping Services in an Indian passenger express cleaning one of the compartments of the moving train thoroughly, while a few foreign passengers can be seen sitting on their respective seats.

WATCH VIDEO:

To the shock of the commuters and netizens, the video captured the sweeper throwing away all the trash he collected from inside the compartment directly on the tracks of the moving train. The foreign tourist recording the video immediately went to his seat and revealed the shocking incident he had just witnessed to his companions.

The video is being shared on other platforms as well. X user @iNikhilsaini shared the video and wrote, "Dear Indian Railways, what’s this behaviour? Cleaning the entire coach in front of foreign tourists only to throw all the waste on the tracks, this isn’t cleanliness, it’s pure hypocrisy. If this is your idea of Swachh Bharat, it’s a shameful mockery of it."

While Railways' official handle on X took note of the video and responded immediately, only to get more criticism out of it as the response read, "We regret the experience you had. Please share your PNR number and mobile no. Preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action."

Netizens have highly condemned the act, while a few shared similar experiences that occurred with them. Similar recent incident showed another cleaner throwing away an entire trash filled garbage bag outside of the moving train.