'This Is Beyond Gross': Travel Influencer Uses Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Underwear; Sparks Hygiene Debate

A viral clip circulating on X has left frequent travellers both stunned and unsettled. The video, originally posted by user @HustleBitch_ and featuring TikTok creator @tarawoodcox11, shows a controversial “travel hack” that involves washing underwear inside a hotel room coffee machine.

The coffee maker “laundry” trick

In the video, the influencer introduces what she calls a clever solution for travellers who forget to pack enough underwear. Standing beside a standard in-room coffee maker, she explains that nearly every hotel room comes equipped with one, and suggests it can double as a mini washing device.

She demonstrates the process step-by-step: placing underwear in the compartment typically used for coffee grounds, closing the lid, and pressing the brew button. According to her, the machine runs hot water through the garment, effectively “washing” it. To finish the process, she claims to use a hair dryer to dry the item quickly.

The creator also mentions that the trick is not new, saying she learned it years ago from a flight attendant friend and was surprised by how many people were already aware of it.

Social media reacts with outrage

The clip quickly gained traction online, triggering a wave of strong reactions. Many users expressed discomfort and anger over the idea of using a shared appliance in such a manner.

Some commenters said the video made them reconsider staying in hotels altogether, while others described the hack as unhygienic and inconsiderate toward future guests. Several pointed out that hotel coffee machines are not always thoroughly cleaned between stays, raising concerns about bacteria transfer.

One user noted that while hotel kettles and coffee makers are often used for heating water, repurposing them for washing clothing crosses a line. Others suggested that simply hand-washing garments in the sink with soap would be a far safer and more respectful option.

Are hotel coffee makers properly cleaned?

Hospitality experts have long advised travellers to exercise caution with in-room appliances. While reputable hotels maintain cleaning protocols, smaller components like coffee machines may not always receive deep sanitation after every checkout. These devices are designed for brewing beverages, not sterilising fabric.

Health professionals warn that bacteria and bodily fluids can contaminate surfaces if appliances are misused. Even high temperatures do not guarantee complete sanitisation, especially if machines are not later disinfected thoroughly.

Safer alternatives for travellers

For travellers facing wardrobe emergencies, there are safer solutions:

-Hand-wash underwear in the sink using soap or body wash

-Carry quick-dry travel underwear

-Pack travel-sized detergent sheets

-Use portable laundry bags designed for washing clothes

Many experienced travellers recommend planning ahead rather than relying on questionable hacks.