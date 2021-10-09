'This is art': Overjoyed fans take to Twitter as John Cena's #Peacemaker releases new teaser banner

Peacemaker now has a new social media banner ahead of DC FanDome. Following the character's introduction in The Suicide Squad, the John Cena series has been eagerly awaited. With DC Comics fans, James Gunn had a definite hit on his hands. With the WWE superstar, John Cena in the picture, that universe may now continue.

The new poster shows John Cena's lounging in the woods, perched on a car, and wielding his trademark helmet and rifle. While the tranquil picture doesn't reveal much about the show, the caption on the poster jokes that the Peacemaker crew is willing to print the new poster for The Metropolitan Museum of Art, stating that their work should be on display. Peacemaker will be part of the DC FanDome in 2021, with a new teaser due to be released at the online event, according to the tweet description.

The banner featuring the WWE star John Cena, has taken the internet by storm as fans react to the poster right below in the comments section of the tweet, posted from the official 'Peacemaker' account.

Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:18 PM IST