'Think Twice Before Marriage': Wife Brutally Abuses Husband, Seen Striking Him With Bat; Viral Video Sparks Debate

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has ignited intense discussion about domestic violence against men, after clips allegedly showing a woman physically assaulting her husband surfaced online.

The footage was shared on X by user @VishalMalvi_, who claimed the man had been facing abuse for nearly two years before deciding to secretly record the incidents. According to the post, the husband documented the confrontations using his laptop to gather evidence of the alleged violence.

The clips appear to show the woman slapping, hitting, and pulling the man’s hair during a heated argument inside their home. The post carried a stark warning alongside the footage: “After being abused for the past two years bro recorded these clips on his laptop, Think twice before getting married.”

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As the video spread, it rapidly gained traction, drawing thousands of reactions and pushing conversations about domestic violence involving male victims into the spotlight.

Social media reacts with shock and debate

The viral post triggered a flood of emotional responses online. Many users expressed sympathy for the man, while others used the incident to debate broader issues surrounding marriage, gender roles, and abuse awareness.

“Marriage is so scary.. I’m literally scared,” one user wrote.

Another comment read, “This isn’t feminism it’s domestic terrorism with a mangalsutra. Foreign brothers: stay far away from Indian marriages. Your life depends on it.”

Some reactions, however, drew criticism for making sweeping generalisations about communities and women, highlighting how viral incidents can sometimes fuel stereotypes alongside genuine concern.

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Conversation around male domestic violence resurfaces

The incident has once again raised questions about how domestic abuse against men is perceived and addressed. Experts have long noted that male victims often hesitate to report abuse due to social stigma, fear of ridicule, or lack of support systems.

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While domestic violence laws in many countries primarily focus on protecting women, who statistically remain the majority of reported victims, advocacy groups say abuse can affect individuals regardless of gender. Psychological, emotional, and physical violence against men often remains underreported.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the viral video