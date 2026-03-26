'They Just Want To Touch Her': Men Surround Foreign Tourist For Selfies At Jaipur Jal Mahal; Netizens Enraged By Crowd Behaviour

A disturbing video filmed near Jaipur’s famous Jal Mahal has gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns about tourist safety and public conduct at popular destinations across India. The clip, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), shows a foreign tourist surrounded by a large group of men attempting to take selfies, many appearing to invade her personal space without consent.

Tourist appears uncomfortable amid crowd

In the video, the woman can be seen trying to remain courteous while posing for photos. However, her expressions and body language suggest clear discomfort as the crowd closes in around her. Several individuals are seen leaning too close, filming continuously, and even placing hands on her shoulders while requesting pictures.

What some bystanders may have considered harmless curiosity quickly escalated into behaviour many viewers described as harassment. The incident has intensified discussions about boundaries, consent, and how tourists, particularly women, are treated at crowded heritage sites.

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Social media outrage sparks nationwide conversation

The footage was shared online with strong criticism questioning whether India’s long-promoted “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy is truly reflected in real-life tourist experiences. The post argued that such incidents risk leaving visitors feeling unsafe despite arriving with admiration and cultural curiosity.

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Online reactions poured in rapidly, with many users expressing embarrassment and anger over the behaviour shown in the clip. Numerous comments demanded accountability, noting that the individuals involved were clearly visible and could be identified easily. Many users stressed that promoting tourism requires more than slogans, it demands enforcement, safety measures, and public awareness.

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Concerns over India’s global tourism image

The viral video has once again raised fears about how such incidents affect India’s international reputation. Tourism experts have repeatedly highlighted that safety perception plays a crucial role in travel decisions, especially for solo female travellers.

India welcomed millions of international visitors annually before the pandemic, and government campaigns have focused heavily on rebuilding tourism confidence. However, repeated viral incidents involving crowd behaviour, unwanted attention toward foreign visitors, and lack of crowd control threaten to undermine those efforts.

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Calls for stronger tourist policing and awareness

The incident has renewed demands for stronger on-ground security at major tourist hubs. Rajasthan already operates a Tourist Police wing meant to assist visitors, but many social media users argued that their presence remains limited at busy landmarks like Jal Mahal.

Beyond law enforcement, the controversy has opened a broader discussion about civic etiquette and social responsibility. Many observers believe the issue goes beyond one viral video and reflects the need for cultural sensitivity, education on consent, and improved public behaviour in high-tourism areas.