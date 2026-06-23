'They Came For Happy Hours': Monkeys Spotted With Beer Bottles On Indonesia's Lombok Beach - WATCH

A video filmed on Indonesia’s Lombok Island has gone viral after showing two monkeys clutching what appeared to be beer bottles while sitting near a beach in Kuta, West Nusa Tenggara. The unusual footage has sparked widespread discussion online, with many viewers expressing concern about the welfare of the animals rather than amusement.

The clip was captured by traveller Claire Hansen during her visit to the popular tourist destination and later shared by international broadcaster ABC News. Since then, the footage has attracted hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms.

Viral footage leaves viewers shocked

In the video, the monkeys are seen perched on rocky terrain overlooking the shoreline. Each animal appears to be holding a glass bottle commonly used for beer packaging, one green and the other brown. At one point, one of the monkeys lifts the bottle towards its mouth while nearby tourists watch the scene unfold.

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It remains unknown whether the bottles still contained alcohol or only traces of liquid left behind. There has been no confirmation regarding how the monkeys obtained the bottles.

Cncerns over human impact on wildlife

The incident has reignited conversations about the effects of tourism-related waste on wildlife. Experts frequently warn that animals in tourist hotspots can become accustomed to scavenging human food and discarded items, exposing them to harmful substances and increasing the risk of illness or injury.

Litter left behind in natural environments can attract wildlife, while containers, packaging, and leftover food may pose serious health hazards to animals that are unable to distinguish between safe and unsafe items.

Social media users call for greater responsibility

While some viewers found the scene unusual, many online users voiced concern for the monkeys and criticised irresponsible human behaviour.

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One commenter wrote, “As funny as some might think this is, it really isn’t. Animals are vulnerable to drinking and eating anything they can find. It terrifies me knowing that animals are trusting and are an easy target for people who like to harm them. Not saying this is the case, but it happens.”

Another viewer commented, “That’s not funny, I would have stopped them from drinking that; they need fruit.”