'These B***es Dirt Cheap': Frustrated Over Low Pay, Employee Sets $156M Warehouse On Fire In Ontario; Massive Fire Video Goes Viral

A major fire tore through a large Kimberly-Clark distribution warehouse in Ontario, California, early Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of a company employee on felony arson charges after investigators linked him to the incident.

Fire breaks out at multi-million dollar facility

Authorities said the blaze began around 12:30 am at a sprawling 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse located near South Hellman Avenue and Merrill Avenue. The facility stores everyday consumer goods, including facial tissues, paper towels, and toilet paper, supplying products to millions of customers across the region.

The property, valued at roughly $156 million, serves as a key logistics hub for Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer behind well-known household brands such as Huggies and Kleenex.

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Approximately 20 employees were inside the building when the fire started. Officials confirmed that everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Employee identified and taken into custody

Police arrested 29-year-old Chamel Abdulkarim of Highland in connection with the fire. Investigators initially treated him as a missing employee during the emergency response but later located him near the burning warehouse. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he remains held without bail.

Authorities have charged Abdulkarim with two felony counts of arson as the investigation continues.

Viral video allegedly shows fire being set

A video circulating widely on social media appears to show a man walking through the warehouse igniting stacks of products. Law enforcement officials believe the footage is authentic and are examining it as key evidence.

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In the clip, the individual is seen setting items on fire while expressing anger about wages and workplace conditions. Large bundles of paper products quickly catch flames, allowing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the building.

Audio captured in the footage includes complaints about pay and references to workers struggling to afford living expenses. A voice over a walkie-talkie can also be heard alerting others to the growing fire inside the facility.

Massive emergency response

The scale of the blaze triggered a six-alarm response, prompting assistance from multiple fire departments across San Bernardino County. More than 140 firefighters battled the intense flames for hours to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

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Fire officials said the incident was quickly classified as suspicious due to how rapidly the fire developed and early witness information pointing to a potential suspect.

Investigation and possible motive

Preliminary reports suggest the suspect may have been upset about compensation and working conditions, though investigators have not confirmed a definitive motive. Authorities continue reviewing surveillance footage, employee records, and social media evidence as part of the ongoing case.

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The incident highlights the significant risks posed by warehouse fires, especially in facilities storing highly combustible paper products. Officials are now assessing structural damage and environmental impact caused by the massive blaze.

Company response

Kimberly-Clark confirmed that all employees are safe and said it is cooperating fully with investigators. The company is also evaluating operational disruptions caused by the fire at one of its major distribution centers.

The case remains under active investigation, and additional charges could follow depending on the findings of fire officials and law enforcement.