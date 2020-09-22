'There is desert underneath': Here is Sachin Tendulkar's advice to batsmen for IPL 2020

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday advised batsmen playing in IPL 2020 to "never ground" the bat on a surface that isn’t hard.

The current edition of IPL is playing played in the United Arab Emirates. The three grounds in UAE where matches are played are Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Sachin's advice came during the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings fixture in Sharjah. Shortly after David Miller was run out while trying to run for second on a call of Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith, Sachin tweeted, "Never ground your bat on a surface that isn’t hard. Batsmen need to remember that there is a desert underneath! 😋 #CSKvsRR."