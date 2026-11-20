'The Real Truth Of Life Was Found In Caves': CBI Inspector Who Became A Monk Shares His Spiritual Journey | A Screengrab From YouTube

In a world where professional success, financial stability and material possessions are often considered markers of a fulfilling life, having a car, a lavish bungalow and an immense amount of money is perhaps the definition of a successful life. However, the story of a former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inspector, who left his career to go and live in a forest and embrace monkhood, tells something else. It has caught the attention of social media users. A viral video featuring the former officer has sparked conversations about spirituality, life's purpose and the search for inner peace.

Choosing peace over professional success

In a video, the former CBI inspector opens up about his decision to leave behind his professional life and embark on a spiritual journey. He has not publicly disclosed his name. Reflecting on his transformation, he shares that he discovered the real truth of life while staying in caves, away from the distractions and comforts of the modern world. When he initially landed the government job and became a CBI inspector, he thought that he had won everything, but the realisation of the fact started fading soon as he started feeling suffocated within the system every moment.

In the name of enforcing the law, he had to behave rudely and harshly with people, which was completely against his nature, and in the end, the freedom he was searching for wasn't there, despite having a car, a house and money, and that was the point he decided to leave to fill the void he was holding. His life changed when he wandered through many states and landed on the banks of the Narmada River for Parikrama near Omkareshwar.

Spiritual beginning

On the banks of the Narmada River, he felt like all his problems had lifted, and that was the point of his spiritual beginning. He had no slippers, no mat to sleep on, but he never stopped doing meditation, praying to the goddess, doing the Parikrama and eating leftovers. Later, on a mountain, he found a temple and the company of saints, where he lived for a few years before he began teaching the village children to connect with nature. Today, he lives in caves in the dense forest, cooks on a stove and does meditation.

His journey highlights a striking shift from investigating cases and working within the country's premier investigative agency to exploring questions about existence, spirituality and self-realisation. While a career in the CBI is often associated with responsibility, authority and professional achievement, his decision to renounce that life offers a different perspective on what constitutes success.

Corruption begins in our own homes

Speaking about corruption in society, he said corruption starts at home; when parents compare their children with the wealth of neighbours, they push them on the wrong path. Whether a child raised in this environment becomes a collector, a doctor or an engineer, they ultimately end up exploiting society. He says parents should first make their children genuine human beings before making them IAS, IPS officers or saints. Choosing monastic life isn't about altering one's attire; genuine holiness means devoting oneself to one's labour with absolute sincerity.

Perhaps the definition of freedom and luxury is not what we have been told; it's finding yourself.

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