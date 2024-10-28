'The Real Tarzan' Fearlessly Plays & Kisses Snake In Viral Video, Stuns Netizens

Man plays with snake and kisses it in chilling video | Instagram/The Real Tarzann

In a viral video, influencer Mike Holston, popularly known as "The Real Tarzann," filmed himself playing with a long snake. The footage showed him performing some playful tricks with the reptile, expressing that he was hardly scared by it. Not only did Mike engage in some fun activities with the snake, but he also appeared to be kissing it in the viral video. His daring actions have now left netizens stunned.

The video opened by showing Mike posing with a snake on a narrow road surrounded by greenery. In the midst of green bushes, he engaged with the snake and played with it.

Mike amused people with his fearless approach towards the snake. The footage showed him walking with the reptile and letting it chase him. It also captured Mike holding the snake in his hand and kissing its forehead.

After gently kissing the reptile, he lifted it high above in the air.

Check out the video below

Netizens react

The footage recorded him having some fun time with the snake, but gave some goosebumps and chills. Netizens were undoubtedly stunned by seeing his fearless actions involving a snake.

The video has now gone viral and attracted 19 million views.

While some viewers were captivated by his boldness, many expressed concern over the risks involved. Comments flooded in, with people saying, “I can see in your eyes how much you love snakes”.

They even asked him to be cautious and wrote, “When he stops posting, we all know why.” This mix of admiration and worry highlighted the fine line between daring stunts and safety when recreated by untrained people.

In Mike's case, we can note that he is an exotic animal specialist and a zookeeper, who specialises in communicating and dealing with a wide range of species.