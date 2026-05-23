'That's Scary!' Texas Power Outage Leaves Riders Stranded Mid-Air At Six Flags Over; Viral Videos Shock Internet

A sudden power outage at Six Flags Over Texas turned an ordinary amusement park visit into a frightening experience after multiple rides came to a halt mid-operation, leaving several visitors stranded high above the ground.

The incident quickly grabbed attention online after dramatic videos showed passengers stuck on roller-coasters before being escorted down emergency staircases attached to the tracks. Many social media users described the visuals as “terrifying,” especially for people with a fear of heights.

Roller-coasters freeze mid-ride after sudden blackout

The disruption reportedly began when an external construction crew accidentally damaged an underground power cable connected to the park. The electrical failure caused several attractions across the park to stop immediately, including popular roller-coasters like The Titan and Mr. Freeze.

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One of the most talked-about moments involved The Titan roller-coaster, where nearly 30 riders were left stranded close to the highest point of the ride, approximately 245 feet in the air. The coaster stopped just before a major drop, leaving passengers suspended for an extended period while park officials worked on evacuation procedures.

Witnesses at the park said the atmosphere quickly turned tense as visitors watched riders remain stuck high above the ground.

“It looked absolutely terrifying from below. People were just frozen up there waiting,” one visitor reportedly said.

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Emergency evacuation videos go viral

Videos circulating online showed park employees carefully escorting riders down narrow metal staircases attached to the coaster tracks. Riders were seen slowly descending one at a time while holding onto railings positioned alongside the structure.

Strong winds at that height reportedly added to the anxiety during the evacuation process.

Many viewers online reacted emotionally after watching the footage.

“As someone terrified of heights, this would feel like a nightmare,” one social media user wrote.“The stairs honestly look scarier than the roller-coaster itself,” another commented.“I’d probably panic halfway down,” a third person joked.

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Several users also questioned how safe the emergency staircases appeared, with some pointing out the limited barriers between riders and the steep drop below.

Indoor attractions also affected

The blackout did not only impact outdoor rides. Visitors near indoor attractions, including the Mr. Freeze coaster, said lights suddenly shut off before announcements informed guests about the park-wide power failure.

Operations across sections of the amusement park were temporarily disrupted as crews worked to restore electricity and safely evacuate stranded riders.

Park says all guests were safely evacuated

Park officials later confirmed that all guests were safely removed from the affected rides and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Emergency staircases are standard safety features on large roller-coasters and are designed specifically for situations involving mechanical or power-related failures. Theme parks across the world routinely conduct evacuation training for such emergencies.