'That's Just Stupid': UP Inspector Carries Injured Woman In Arms Despite Police Van Behind Him, Rushes Her To Hospital - WATCH

Bahraich Inspector Carries Injured Woman In Arms While Police Van Follows Behind Him | X

A prompt act of compassion by a police officer in Bahraich has drawn appreciation from local residents after he personally carried an unconscious accident victim to a doctor for immediate treatment.

The incident took place in the Khairighat police station area near Thalia village on Friday afternoon. During a routine patrol, Inspector-in-Charge Pradeep Kumar Singh noticed a woman lying injured and unconscious along the roadside.

55-year-old woman found unconscious after road accident

The injured woman was identified as 55-year-old Gayatri Devi. According to the initial information, she had reportedly been hit by an unidentified vehicle and was left unconscious near the road.

Seeing her condition, Inspector Pradeep Kumar Singh did not wait for additional assistance. He lifted the injured woman in his arms and immediately arranged to take her for medical attention.

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Police inspector personally takes woman for treatment

The officer took Gayatri Devi to nearby doctor Shivsaran Singh, where she was admitted for treatment. Medical care was started without delay after she reached the facility.

The officer's immediate response became the focus of attention among people in the area. Residents praised him for putting the injured woman's safety first and personally ensuring that she received medical assistance.

Search underway for unknown vehicle

Police are also looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Efforts are being made to establish how the woman was injured and identify the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident.

Inspector-in-Charge Pradeep Kumar Singh said, "While patrolling the area, I found the woman injured. She was immediately admitted to a doctor for treatment." He further said that the matter is being investigated and that police are searching for the unknown vehicle involved in the incident.

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Netizens react

The video quickly went viral on social and not for the right reasons. Netizens found the video biazzare and questioned why the Inspector did not use the police van behind him since it could have helped getting quick help for the woman.

One user commented, "PR event for more followers? Seriously, what were the police thinking? When a victim is in a life-threatening emergency, every second counts. A police jeep should be used to get the victim to the hospital-not for publicity or photo opportunities. If this is how priorities are being set, then the brains clearly aren’t where they should be. In an emergency, save lives first. PR can wait."

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Another said, "I appreciate the officer stepping forward to help, but I genuinely don’t understand this: if the police vehicle was right there, why wasn’t the injured woman taken to the hospital in it?"

Another said, "A police vehicle is trailing empty, while the sub-inspector is running towards the hospital carrying a woman in his arms! They would have reached the hospital faster by car, but then how would they have captured that 'Singham-style pose' on camera?"