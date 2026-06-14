'That's Insulting': Fashion Designer Marc Jacobs' Staff Fails To Recognise Him While He Shops At His Own Store - VIDEO

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs recently found himself in an unexpectedly amusing situation while visiting one of his own retail stores. The celebrated designer stopped by a Marc Jacobs boutique located inside an airport and discovered that the sales associate assisting him had no idea who he was.

Rather than revealing his identity immediately, Jacobs decided to enjoy the moment and documented the encounter in a TikTok video that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

A shopping trip turns into a social experiment

As he browsed handbags and accessories like any other traveller, Jacobs appeared entertained by the fact that he was being treated as an ordinary customer. Sharing updates through captions in the video, he wrote, "...I'm also a customer."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Realising the employee did not recognise him, he playfully turned the visit into a social experiment. "Let's see if we can go the whole way without her realising who she's helping," he wrote while continuing to explore the store.

The designer also appeared impressed by the merchandise on display, jokingly commenting, "Not bad, cute little selection for the airport."

Enjoying the anonymity

Throughout the interaction, the employee continued helping Jacobs without recognising that she was speaking to the founder and creative force behind the globally known fashion label bearing his name.

Instead of drawing attention to himself, Jacobs embraced the anonymity and found humour in the situation. At one point, he captioned the video, "Nice to go unnoticed in your own shop."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The light-hearted approach resonated with viewers, many of whom praised the designer for not making the encounter uncomfortable or turning it into a publicity stunt.

The reveal comes at the end

After completing his purchase, Jacobs finally introduced himself. The video showed him shaking the employee's hand before revealing his identity.

Although the clip did not include audio, an on-screen caption captured the moment, reading: "I'm Marc Jacobs, it's nice to meet you."

The employee's reaction was not shown in the video, but viewers were left imagining her surprise after learning she had just helped one of fashion's most influential designers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans praise designer's humility

The video quickly generated positive reactions online, with many social media users applauding Jacobs for his humility and sense of humour. Rather than expecting special treatment, he appeared perfectly content to receive the same customer experience as everyone else.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Founded in the 1980s, the Marc Jacobs label has become one of the most recognisable names in luxury fashion, known for its handbags, ready-to-wear collections, fragrances and accessories.