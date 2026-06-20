'That's Insane!' Surat Man Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands ₹50 Lakh Ransom From Family - Staging Video Goes Viral

A 36-year-old accountant from Surat has been arrested after allegedly orchestrating his own kidnapping and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his family. Police investigations revealed that the dramatic abduction story was a carefully planned attempt to recover heavy financial losses suffered in stock market options trading.

The accused, identified as Jignesh Talaviya, is a resident of the Mota Varachha area in Surat. His disappearance on June 12 initially triggered a large-scale police search operation after his family feared he had been abducted.

Family receives threatening messages

Following Jignesh's disappearance, his wife, Meenakshiben Talaviya, filed a missing person complaint at Utran Police Station. Soon afterward, the family began receiving alarming messages claiming that Jignesh had been kidnapped.

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The messages demanded Rs 50 lakh and warned the family against informing the police or freezing any bank accounts. According to investigators, the messages threatened severe consequences, stating that the family would be responsible for his death if authorities became involved.

Adding to the panic, a video surfaced showing Jignesh tied up and appearing to be held captive, convincing relatives that the kidnapping was genuine.

Massive search operation launched

Given the seriousness of the alleged kidnapping, Surat Police launched an intensive investigation. Officers relied on CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and local intelligence to trace the missing man.

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As investigators tracked his movements, leads emerged from multiple locations. At one stage, authorities believed he was in Madhya Pradesh. Another video later circulated in which threats were issued that his body would be returned if the ransom was not paid.

However, police scrutiny eventually revealed inconsistencies in the footage. Investigators later determined that one of the videos had actually been recorded in Godhra.

Police find him safe in Godhra hotel

The breakthrough came on June 15 when police located Jignesh at Shiv Hotel in Godhra, located in Gujarat's Panchmahal district. Contrary to the kidnapping claims, he was found unharmed.

During interrogation, Jignesh allegedly admitted that he had fabricated the entire kidnapping plot. Investigators said he personally drafted the ransom messages and recorded the hostage videos to make the abduction appear authentic.

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Police officials stated that he even demonstrated how he tied himself up and filmed the videos without any assistance.

Stock market losses behind the plan

According to Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar Jhala, the investigation uncovered significant financial troubles behind the scheme.

"He had suffered losses of around Rs 50-60 lakh in call and put options trading," the officer said.

Police believe Jignesh entered options trading in hopes of generating higher earnings but ended up accumulating substantial losses. Investigators suspect the fake kidnapping was designed to extract money from family members and use it to offset those debts.

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Options trading is considered one of the riskiest segments of the stock market, with sharp price fluctuations often leading to substantial losses for inexperienced traders.

Multiple teams worked across states

Authorities said several teams from Utran Police and the Local Crime Branch were deployed to follow leads across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

DCP Jhala noted that officers treated the case as a genuine kidnapping and explored every possible angle before uncovering the truth.

Following his arrest, Jignesh was booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to providing false information, fabricating evidence, and causing misuse of government resources.

Police said he has been sent to judicial custody, while further investigation into the case remains underway.