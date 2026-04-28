'That Evil Smile, LMAO': Man Pays $5 To 'Curse' Companies That Ghosted Him In Hong Kong; Viral Video Makes Netizens Want To Visit The Place

A light-hearted video filmed in Hong Kong has taken social media by storm after a traveller shared his unusual experience at a famous local spot known for its quirky tradition of “villain hitting.”

Content creator Sho Dewan revealed that while exploring Causeway Bay, he came across elderly women, popularly called “aunties”, who offer symbolic curse rituals for a small fee. Curious about the practice, he decided to participate and jokingly targeted companies that had ignored his job applications.

The viral USD 5 “Curse” experience

In the now-viral clip, Dewan documented himself visiting the Canal Road West tram stop area, where the ritual reportedly takes place under a bridge. The video humorously showed him paying around USD 5 to place a symbolic curse on “all the companies” that had previously ghosted him.

“Job market so bad I cursed all the companies who ghosted my s for USD 5 in Hong Kong,” the video read.

He also guided viewers to the location, writing, “Go to the Canal Road West tram stop in Causeway Bay and you’ll see the aunties under the bridge.”

The tradition, locally known as “villain hitting,” is a long-standing folk practice where participants symbolically vent frustrations by having paper figures struck during a ritual meant to remove bad luck.

Even IShowSpeed reportedly visited the spot

Adding to the buzz, Dewan mentioned that popular YouTuber IShowSpeed had seemingly visited the same location during his Hong Kong trip, further boosting curiosity about the cultural attraction.

The blend of humour, travel discovery, and relatable workplace frustration quickly resonated with viewers worldwide.

Internet reacts with laughter and relatable humor

Shared on Instagram four days ago, the video has already crossed over 6.1 million views, with users flooding the comments section with jokes and reactions.

“The smile is killlling meeeeee lmao,” one user wrote.

“And no one even blames you, they had it coming,” commented another.

“Think twice before rejecting me– was the vibe here. I love it,” added a third.

Some viewers even joked about trying the ritual themselves. “Now I know the country that I need to visit after I leave my job for a mental break,” one comment read, while another asked, “Can they do online cursing.? Asking for a friend.”

“Bro’s trying to crash Hong Kong’s economy,” another netizen joked.