Thanksgiving celebrations took an unusual turn this year as astronaut Anil Menon gave viewers a glimpse of how he marked the holiday aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Away from traditional family gatherings and festive dinners, the astronaut celebrated with a space-grown harvest and a quick snack made with ingredients from Earth.

NASA shared the video on Instagram on November 26, Thanksgiving Day, as part of Chez ISS, a food and cooking series filmed aboard the orbiting space station.

Anil Menon Harvests Fresh Lettuce Grown In Space

The video opens with Menon showing off plants that the ISS crew has been cultivating for nearly two months. He then harvests fresh wasabi lettuce, describing the leafy greens as having a slightly spicy flavour.

The astronaut explains that the space-grown produce would be combined with ingredients brought from Earth, allowing the crew to put together a special meal while celebrating the occasion far away from home.

Growing fresh food aboard the ISS is also part of ongoing efforts to understand how plants can be cultivated in microgravity and potentially support longer-duration space missions.

Astronaut Makes A Thanksgiving Snack In Zero Gravity

Rather than preparing an elaborate feast, Menon opts for a simple snack featuring tortilla chips, salsa, freshly picked lettuce and cheese. As he mixes the salsa with the chips, a little of it nearly floats away, but he manages to catch it.

Taking the moment in stride, he jokes, “That's another thing to be thankful for; in space it is easier to catch some things.”

He then adds the harvested lettuce and cheese to his snack, offering viewers a closer look at the ingredients. Referring to the cheese, he humorously calls it “fresh cheese from planet Earth”.

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Social Media Users Enjoy Thanksgiving From Space

The video sparked cheerful reactions online, with viewers appreciating the astronaut's effort to keep holiday traditions alive even while orbiting Earth.

One user commented, “I'm showing this to my son to prove that Astronauts do, in fact, still celebrate Thanksgiving.”

Another wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving and thank you for all the amazing science.”

A viewer added, “Happy Turkey Day from all of us gravity-bound humans,” while another particularly enjoyed Menon's description of the cheese, writing, “I love how you specify that the cheese came from planet Earth.”

From a floating snack to freshly grown greens, Menon's Thanksgiving celebration offered a fun reminder that even in space, familiar traditions and a little festive spirit can find their way into everyday life.