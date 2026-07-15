'Thanks UP Police': Woman Constable Helps Argentine Tourist Wear Saree At Taj Mahal; Viral Video Wins Hearts Online

A thoughtful act by a woman police constable at the Taj Mahal in Agra has won widespread appreciation on social media after she helped an Argentine tourist who was struggling to manage her saree.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning near the western gate of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, where a group of visitors from Argentina had arrived to explore one of India's most famous monuments. Among them was a woman who chose to experience Indian culture by wearing a traditional saree during her visit.

Tourist struggles with traditional attire

Although excited to wear the Indian outfit, the tourist found it difficult to handle the saree properly as she was unfamiliar with the garment. Seeing that the visitor was uncomfortable, woman constable Guddi Devi, who serves with the Taj Security Police's Quick Response Team, stepped forward without hesitation.

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She carefully adjusted the saree and ensured it was draped comfortably, allowing the tourist to continue sightseeing with confidence.

"Thanks, UP Police"

Grateful for the assistance, the tourist warmly thanked the officer, saying, "Thanks, UP Police." She also posed for a photograph with Guddi Devi, capturing a memorable moment that quickly gained attention online after it was shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The post drew praise from people who admired the constable's willingness to help beyond her regular policing duties.

A reflection of India's hospitality

Officials said the Taj Security Police encourage personnel to extend assistance to both domestic and international tourists whenever needed. The initiative is guided by the values of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (The Guest Is God) and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World Is One Family), reflecting India's long-standing tradition of welcoming guests with warmth and respect.

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Social media appreciates compassionate policing

The heartwarming interaction has received widespread appreciation across social media platforms. Many users described the incident as an example of compassionate policing, noting that small acts of kindness often leave a lasting impression on visitors from around the world.

Others applauded the Argentine tourist for embracing Indian culture by choosing to wear a saree while visiting the Taj Mahal. Her simple expression of gratitude-"Thanks, UP Police"-resonated with many, highlighting how meaningful gestures from both visitors and public servants can strengthen India's image as a welcoming destination.