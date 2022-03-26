'Thala is back': Twitter reacts after MS Dhoni hits unbeaten 50 against KKR

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing for the first time after 12 seasons without wearing the captain's armband, was the top scorer for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The former CSK skipper smashed seven fours and a six during the innings.

However, a clinical bowling display helped KKR restrict CSK to a modest 131 for 5. Other than MS Dhoni, skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) chipped in with useful contributions. However, other batters failed miserably.

For KKR, Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers. The India speedster picked up two wickets up front and gave away only 20 runs from his quota of four overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russel also picked up a wicket each.

Meanwhile, Twitter users, especially MS Dhoni and CSK fans, were happy to see the return of their 'Thala'.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:41 PM IST