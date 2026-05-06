Terrifying! Stray Dog Attacks & Drags 3-Yr-Old Child For 30 Metres In Vijayapura; Disturbing CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A shocking stray dog attack in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district has triggered widespread concern after a three-year-old child was brutally mauled on a residential street. The terrifying incident, caught on CCTV, has once again raised questions about rising stray dog incidents across urban neighbourhoods.

Child targeted while playing outside

The incident occurred on Tuesday when three young children were seen playing and running along a quiet lane. CCTV footage shows two stray dogs suddenly emerging from behind a parked vehicle and chasing the children.

While two children managed to escape, three-year-old Viraj Santosh Biradar stumbled and was cornered by one of the dogs. The animal grabbed the toddler and dragged him away in its jaws, disappearing briefly from the camera’s view.

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Passersby rush to rescue

At nearly the same moment, a passing car slowed down after the driver noticed the commotion. A man quickly stepped out and sprinted toward the dog in an attempt to save the child.

Hearing the boy’s cries, local residents rushed to the spot armed with sticks and stones. Their intervention forced the dog to release the child nearly 30 metres away from where the attack began.

Child undergoing treatment

The injured toddler was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed he sustained bite wounds and injuries to his back and thighs. Medical staff said the child is under observation and receiving treatment, and his condition is currently stable.

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Panic and safety concerns among residents

The disturbing episode has left residents shaken, with many expressing fear over the increasing presence of aggressive stray dogs in the area. Locals have reportedly urged civic authorities to take urgent measures such as sterilisation drives, vaccination programmes, and better animal control management to prevent similar incidents.

Animal welfare experts note that unregulated waste disposal, rapid urban expansion, and lack of consistent sterilisation campaigns often contribute to rising stray dog populations, increasing the risk of human-animal conflict.

Authorities are expected to review surveillance footage and assess preventive action following the attack, as residents demand stronger safety measures to protect children and pedestrians.