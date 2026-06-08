Terrifying Moments Caught On Camera As 7.7-Magnitude Philippines Quake Hits School, Children Scream In Fear During Tremors; VIDEO |

Manila: Dramatic visuals from a primary school in the Philippines have gone viral after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring five others. The viral video captures moments of panic at Mahayahay Elementary School in Malita, Davao Occidental, as frightened students and teachers rushed to safety while strong tremors shook the region.

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In the footage, children can be seen screaming and crying as the ground trembles beneath them. Teachers are seen attempting to calm students and move them to an open area away from buildings. The incident reportedly occurred on the first day of classes, turning what should have been a routine school day into a scene of chaos and fear.

Details On The Powerful Earthquake

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 5:07 am IST at a depth of 93 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 5.635°N and longitude 125.147°E in the Philippines. The depth classifies it as an intermediate-focus earthquake, which typically occurs between 70 and 300 kilometres below the Earth's surface.

Just minutes later, a powerful aftershock measuring 6.4 magnitude was recorded at 5:18 am IST at a depth of 79 kilometres, further rattling residents across southern Mindanao.

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3 Killed So Far, 5 Others Injured

Police authorities confirmed that at least three people lost their lives in the disaster, while five others sustained injuries. Officials also reported damage to 37 structures, most of them commercial buildings, as reported by BBC News.

According to reports, the powerful quake triggered widespread panic across affected regions, with residents rushing out of homes, offices and schools. Emergency response teams have been deployed to assess structural damage and assist affected communities.

The earthquake has also prompted tsunami concerns. Philippine authorities said tsunami warnings remain in force as monitoring instruments continue to detect sea-level disturbances following the major quake. Officials reported that tsunami waves measuring a few centimetres in height were still being recorded hours after the initial tremor.

138 Aftershocks Recorded After Powerful Quake

Data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology cited by international media reports showed that at least 138 aftershocks had been recorded by late morning local time. The aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 1.3 to 6.7, raising concerns about further damage and disruptions in already affected areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid damaged structures and follow evacuation advisories as emergency teams continue monitoring seismic activity and tsunami conditions across the region.