Terrifying Moment! German Tourist Clings To Swaying Suspension Bridge As Strong Winds Nearly Throw Him Off In Chile's Torres Del Paine - WATCH |

A German tourist had a frightening encounter at Chile's Torres del Paine National Park after powerful winds caused a suspension bridge to swing violently while he was attempting to cross it. A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the man desperately holding on to the structure as it swayed from side to side, making it difficult for him to maintain his balance.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Magallanes region of southern Chile, where strong gusts caught the group of tourists off guard while they were crossing a bridge over a ravine.

Girlfriend Crossed Safely Before Wind Conditions Worsened

According to Chilean news outlet 24 Horas, the tourist was identified as Henry, a German national from Düsseldorf. He decided to cross the suspension bridge after his girlfriend had successfully made it to the other side moments earlier, when the weather was relatively calm.

However, conditions changed dramatically by the time Henry attempted the crossing. Recalling the experience, he told LUN, "My girlfriend had crossed before me when there was no wind and the bridge was completely calm. That's why I decided to cross it. If the wind had been like that, I wouldn't have even tried."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Footage captured by one of his companions shows Henry gripping the bridge tightly as strong gusts push the structure from one side to another. The increasingly violent movement left him struggling to stay steady.

His companion also recalled how the wind intensified during their crossing, leaving her focused on holding on to the structure.

"All I could think about was holding on tight and, no matter what happened, not letting go," she said.

Strong Winds Cause Bridge To Flip 180 Degrees

Another member of the group, Martn González, described the frightening movement of the bridge even after they had managed to cross the ravine.

According to González, the force of the wind was so intense that the suspension bridge completely flipped over before eventually returning to its original position.

"When we were passing underneath, when we were no longer there, the bridge turned 180 degrees," he recalled.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further explained that although the structure eventually returned to its upright position, it continued moving violently, resembling a swing.

Tourists Question Delay In Restricting Bridge Access

Following the incident, a park ranger from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) reportedly arrived at the location and prevented other visitors from crossing the bridge.

However, González questioned why authorities had not restricted access earlier, considering that tourists were regularly using the crossing despite the worsening weather conditions.

"He arrived late, 30 minutes late, knowing that people are crossing it all the time," he said.

The incident has drawn attention to the risks posed by sudden weather changes in exposed mountainous areas, where strong winds can make outdoor crossings particularly dangerous. Torres del Paine, one of Chile's best-known national parks, is popular among trekkers and adventure travellers, but its weather conditions can change rapidly.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!