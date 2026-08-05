'Tere Baap Ka Store Hai?': Burger King Staff Member Faces Online Backlash After He Refuses To Provide Water To Customer - Video Goes Viral

A video showing an alleged confrontation between a Burger King employee and a customer has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism over customer service standards at fast-food outlets. The clip, which surfaced on August 4, has attracted significant attention after being widely shared across multiple platforms.

The video captures an exchange between a customer and a staff member at a Burger King restaurant after the customer requested normal drinking water instead of chilled water with ice. Rather than resolving the request, the interaction quickly turned confrontational.

Heated exchange captured on camera

The footage, which runs for approximately one minute, shows the employee standing behind the service counter while responding aggressively to the customer's request. The staff member, whose name tag appears to identify him as Gaurav, is seen speaking in a disrespectful tone, making hand gestures, and questioning the customer for recording the conversation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, normal operations continue in the background, with kitchen staff preparing food beneath clearly visible "VEG" and "NON VEG" sections.

According to descriptions accompanying the circulating video, the dispute began after the customer asked for plain drinking water because the beverage served contained ice. The exchange escalated instead of being handled through routine customer service.

Social media users criticise employee's conduct

The incident has generated strong reactions online, with many users calling the employee's behaviour unprofessional. Several social media posts have tagged Burger King India's official accounts, urging the company to improve staff training and customer handling practices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One individual claiming to be the customer involved in the incident shared their experience online, writing, "The staff was incredibly rude and used abusive language when I asked for normal water."

The post has since been widely shared, with many users expressing disappointment and stating that customers should be treated respectfully regardless of the nature of their request.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No official response on the specific incident yet

As of the latest available information, Burger King India has not released a public statement specifically addressing the viral video. The company has, however, responded to customer complaints in previous instances by directing affected guests to its customer support or guest care channels for further assistance.

The exact date of the recording and the location of the restaurant have not been independently confirmed. While the video continues to circulate widely online, those details remain unverified.