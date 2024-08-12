 Telangana: YouTuber Chef Booked For Preparing Traditional Peacock Curry, VIDEO Deleted After Outrage
The YouTube-based chef was identified as Pranay Kumar who prepared and uploaded the recipe of traditional peacock curry online. After animal rights activists raised the issue the video was also taken down.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Traditional Peacock Curry Recipe | YOUTUBE

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a YouTuber for allegedly uploading a video on "peacock curry recipe" on his channel, in Rajanna Sircilla district. The YouTuber, apparently to garner more views for his channel resorted to the act, a forest official said based on preliminary investigation.

How to cook peacock curry video uploaded on YouTube channel

Police action follows

Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached Tangallapalli village and recovered chicken curry from the man's house.

Video removed from YouTube

However, the curry sample has been sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation was on. A case was registered against the man on Sunday.

After animal rights activists raised the issue the video was also taken down.

