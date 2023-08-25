 Telangana News: Tribal Woman From Tulsipet Village Gives Birth On Road; Visuals Surface
The ambulance arrived only after the delivery. Both the woman and baby boy were safe and shifted to hospital.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: An Adivasi woman gave birth to a baby on road while waiting for the ambulance in Telangana's Nirmal district. The woman could not be shifted to hospital in time as the ambulance did not arrive despite the phone call from her family members. They were told that there is no fuel in the vehicle. Gangamani from remote Tulsipet village in Pembi mandal developed labour pains on Thursday night.

Visuals from the roadside delivery surface

Road connectivity problem

As the village has no road connectivity, the woman's family members carried her on their hands to cross a stream and reach the nearest road. When they called 108 ambulance service to reach the government hospital at mandal headquarters, they were told that the vehicle was running out of fuel.

The ambulance arrived only after the delivery. The villagers have demanded road connectivity to prevent such incidents.

Mother and newborn's health

The woman had to go through the agony for four hours and delivered the baby on the road with the help of family members. Both the woman and baby boy were safe and shifted to hospital.

