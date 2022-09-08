Teenager gives birth to twins from two different fathers

A 19-year-old teenager from Minerios in Goias, Brazil gave birth to twins from two different fathers. It is a super rare conception dubbed as 'one-in-a-million'. Even the doctors were stunned. Woman had sex with two men on the same day.

On having doubts over who the twins' father was, she took a paternity test to confirm her suspicions, reported news outlet Globo.

The young mom said she was left stunned when a DNA test from the man she presumed to be the father came back positive for only one of the babies.

"I remembered that I had had sex with another man and called him to take the test, which was positive. I was surprised by the results. I didn't know this could happen and the babies are very similar." she told local media.

“It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilized by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas,” Dr Tulio Jorge Franco, the woman's physician, told local news outlet Globo.

While the phenomenon is extremely rare, it is not entirely impossible. Scientifically, it is named heteroparental superfecundation. According to reports, there are only 20 other heteroparental superfecundation cases in the world.

The babies are now 16-months-old and the young mum said one of the fathers is taking care of them.

"He takes care of both of them, helps me a lot, and gives them all the necessary support that they need," said the mother.

It is understood that the name of only one of the men will be added to the birth certificate of the twins.