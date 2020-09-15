Technical error or accidental reveal? Booker Prize 2020 website lists 'winner' as shortlist announced

On Tuesday, the shortlist for the 2020 Booker Prize was revealed. But even as many weighed in with their views on the books in question, others were baffled when, upon opening the website, one of the shortlisted authors was portrayed as being the winner.

The Booker Prize is announced annually and covers UK, Irish, American and Commonwealth authors. It begins with a longlist and a shortlist of nominees, and eventually a panel of judges pick what is deemed the 'best' book of the year.



This year's shortlist includes:

The New Wilderness by Diane Cook

This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi

The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

Real Life by Brandon Taylor