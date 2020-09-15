Technical error or accidental reveal? Booker Prize 2020 website lists 'winner' as shortlist announced

On Tuesday, the shortlist for the 2020 Booker Prize was revealed. But even as many weighed in with their views on the books in question, others were baffled when, upon opening the website, one of the shortlisted authors was portrayed as being the winner.
The Booker Prize is announced annually and covers UK, Irish, American and Commonwealth authors. It begins with a longlist and a shortlist of nominees, and eventually a panel of judges pick what is deemed the 'best' book of the year.
This year's shortlist includes:
The New Wilderness by Diane Cook
This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga
Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi
The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste
Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart
Real Life by Brandon Taylor
But even as the authors expressed happiness and the organisation went live with the shortlist watch party, many were confused by the fact that the website had already named Real Life by Brandon Taylor the 2020 winner.
"On posting the 2020 Booker Prize shortlist on the Booker Prize website, due to a technical error the author Brandon Taylor was listed as the winner. The judges have not yet met to decide the 2020 winner so this information is incorrect and has now been rectified," the organisation rushed to clarify as bemused Twitter users noted the gaffe.
The winner is incidentally slated to be announced on the 17th of November.