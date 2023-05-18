Tea stall named ChaiGPT goes viral; netizens amazed

Artificial Intelligence has taken over the world and every day netizens are finding out new things about the AI chatbot ChatGPT. Smart Indians took the advantage of the popularity of ChatGPT and made it into a business idea!
They introduced the world to 'ChaiGPT'. It’s not a new chatbot that will get you a cup of tea, in fact, it is the name of a tea shop in the country. The post was shared by a Twitter user Swati with a picture of a tea stall named ChaiGPT.
“Silicon Valley: we have the best start-up ideas; Indian tea shops: hold my tea,” read the caption of the post. The signboard of the shop also boasts of ‘Genuinely Pure Tea’.
Take a look at the poster below:
Since being shared, the post has garnered close to 35.6k views and several comments from Twitter users. From expressing their eagerness to try the tea at the shop with such a unique name, to being amazed at the 'jugaad' idea of street vendors, people had a lot of things to say.
Read a few more reactions of the Twitter users below:
