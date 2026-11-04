'Tall Is One Thing, Your Husband Is Fat': 6'8" Man Complains Of Struggles To Fit Inside Air India Washroom, Netizens School Travel Couple In Comments |

A viral video showing a 6-foot-8-inch man struggling to fit inside an Air India aircraft washroom has sparked a debate on social media, with the clip drawing criticism from Indian netizens. The video, shared by a travel couple, @rayandramisa (Raymond & Ramisa) on Instagram, captures the challenges faced by exceptionally tall passengers while navigating the cramped interiors of an airplane lavatory.

The lighthearted point-of-view (POV) reel highlights the husband's struggle to enter and stand comfortably inside the tiny cubicle. His height forces him to duck significantly, bend his body and contort his shoulders just to clear the doorframe.

What was intended as a humorous take on the difficulties of air travel for tall individuals soon turned into a heated online discussion.

Viral Reel Draws Criticism From Netizens

In the video, the 6'8" man appears visibly uncomfortable as he attempts to fit inside the washroom, turning what should be a routine bathroom break into a "full-body workout."

The creators highlighted the challenges of using the confined space, questioning how someone of his height could reasonably fit inside the aircraft's washroom.

However, several Indian social media users criticised the creator, accusing the couple of attempting to portray Air India and Indian airlines negatively over an issue related to aircraft design.

Internet Reacts To Air India Washroom Video

The comment section witnessed several users pointing out that Air India does not manufacture its aircraft and uses planes built by global aviation companies.

One user said, "This is why education is important. Air India doesn't make their planes. They use same aircraft which other airlines use around the world."

Comments |

Another user wrote, "What a dumb post. Air India didn't mske the plane- Boeing or Airbus made it. Grow TF up. Idiots."

A third comment read, "A. Air India doesn’t manufacture aircrafts. They use the same planes as the rest of the airlines.

B. Being tall is one thing, your husband is also obscenely fat.

C. Instead of hating on India, do better and travel by another airline where he can fit."

The video has since triggered conversations around aircraft washroom dimensions, passenger comfort and whether airlines can accommodate travellers with different body types.