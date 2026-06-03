'System Failure Kab Tak Jaan Legi?': Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy Spark Anger & Accountability Conversations Online As Death Toll Rises To 21

A massive fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday claimed at least 21 lives, including several foreign nationals from Central Asia and Africa, and left many others injured. While rescue teams managed to evacuate more than 40 people, the tragedy has sparked an intense debate online, with netizens expressing grief, anger and frustration.

Many users questioned the lack of accountability following such incidents. One user wrote, "The system itself is completely wrong! Here, big accidents happen every day, people die, and within a few days, everything is forgotten. History bears witness, nothing is going to change here. When the lives of the public have no value at all, then which system should we trust and why should we pay taxes?"

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Several social media users shared messages of condolence for the victims and their families. "Bahut hi hridayvidarak ghatna. Nirdosh logon ki jaan jaana behad peedadayak hai. Meri samvedana sabhi peedit parivaron ke saath hai," wrote one user, describing the incident as deeply heartbreaking.

Others directly blamed negligence for the scale of the disaster. "The mistake of the hotel owner and the local administration has extinguished many lamps. May God grant strength to the grieving families to endure this immense sorrow," another user posted.

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Questions over responsibility also dominated the online conversation. One user asked, "Who will take responsibility for those who died in this horrific fire? From the country to abroad, this terrifying fire has caused an uproar, who is responsible for it? Just calling it an accident and dusting off responsibility after sprinkling the powder of strict action is insufficient and shameless."

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At the same time, several netizens praised emergency responders for saving lives. "The way 37 people have been safely evacuated is truly a huge relief. The rescue team has indeed done a very brave job," one user wrote, before adding, "How many such hotels are there in every ward that are operating illegally? People's lives aren't free, after all, that they should just be lost like this."

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Political criticism also surfaced, with one user writing, "Only condolences? Will you ask CM of Delhi to take action against MCD and police officials who take bribe to build unauthorized structures? No you will not."

As investigations continue, the tragedy has triggered renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety norms and accountability from authorities.