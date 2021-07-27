'Symbol of wisdom and simplicity': Indians remember former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

On Tuesday, India remembered its former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary and his contribution in strengthening India's defence and space capabilities.

The former president was a nuclear scientist, writer, poet and educationist, who had excelled in different fields and served the nation till his demise on this day in 2015 at the age of 83.

Kalam was conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to nuclear science and came to be known as the people's president.

Today, people across India came together on social media to pay tribute to the late political figure.

Paying tributes to Kalam, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday wrote on Twitter, "My humble tributes to former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his Punya Tithi today. He was a distinguished scientist, a visionary statesman & above all a great human being. His stellar contribution strengthened our defence & space capabilities. #APJAbdulKalam."