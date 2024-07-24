Swiggy's 'Basic Human Need' Post Showing Chakli & Sauce Goes Viral, Netizens React

This could be your call to wake up from your working seat to enjoy some snacks or a meal. In a recent post, Swiggy shared about the basic need of every person and said it to be none other than some murukku (chakli) and sauce. The image carried a plate full of the desi munching item alongside the perfect dip, which left netizens craving for it.

basic human need pic.twitter.com/fkVVxurw6t — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) July 23, 2024

Netizens react

The post was uploaded on Monday night. It has already caught the attention of thousands of X users. Some of them reacted to the foodie post with memes, while others went on by suggesting better needs.

As the post offered chakli with sauce, some replied saying that wasn't a great combination. "Bhai yeh combination toh pehli baar dekhi. Chai aur chakli jaada best hai (Bro, seeing this combination for the first time. Tea and chakli are best)." Meanwhile, tipplers suggested there was something missing in the 'basic human need' and wrote "Daaru kaha hai (Where's alcohol)," noting that the food shown in the post happened to be a great side dish.

Replying to the viral post, many X users asked whether Swiggy could also get some some alcohol which would set the mood right with the side dish featured in the uploaded photo.

Will Swiggy deliver alcohol soon?

Notably, earlier this year, reports suggested that grocery delivery apps like Swiggy might bring liquor to one's doorstep. Noted to world's third largest alcobev market, India is said to get alcohol delivered home via usual online grocery apps. One might be aware that the service was already available during a short period during the coronavirus pandemic and its lockdown, however, in a few locations only.