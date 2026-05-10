Swedish Dancer’s ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ Performance Wins Hearts Online; Netizens Express Nostalgia - VIDEO

A Swedish content creator has captured the attention of Bollywood lovers across social media after sharing a lively dance video set to the evergreen Hindi song Chunnari Chunnari. The clip quickly went viral, with viewers celebrating the unexpected yet heartfelt tribute to classic Indian cinema.

Viral dance celebrates Bollywood’s timeless appeal

Karl Svanberg, a dancer from Sweden, posted the performance on Instagram, presenting his own energetic interpretation of the famous track originally performed by Salman Khan. The video instantly resonated with Indian audiences, many of whom were delighted to see a global creator embracing a nostalgic Bollywood hit.

Filmed atop a picturesque rocky cliff overlooking the sea, the performance stood out not just for its choreography but also for its cinematic setting. Dressed in an all-black outfit paired with white sneakers, Svanberg used a flowing red scarf, a playful reference to the song’s iconic “chunnari” theme, while recreating dramatic Bollywood-style movements.

Dramatic moves and classic Bollywood flair

The dancer lip-synced to the song while spinning the scarf, striking expressive poses and leaning fully into the theatrical style that defined late-1990s Hindi film dance numbers. His exaggerated expressions and high-energy choreography mirrored the larger-than-life performances that made Bollywood songs globally recognisable.

Sharing the video online, Svanberg described the clip as a remake of Salman Khan’s famous number created alongside his wife, calling it “Bollywood nostalgia at its best.”

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Social media reacts with excitement

The video soon attracted thousands of reactions, particularly from Indian users and Salman Khan fans. Many viewers praised the effort and enthusiasm behind the performance, with some humorously calling it a “respect button” moment for the Bollywood superstar.

Others said the song choice instantly transported them back to the era of classic Hindi film music from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Comments celebrating the dancer’s confidence, energy and commitment flooded the post, highlighting how warmly audiences received the cross-cultural tribute.