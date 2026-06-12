Surat Cop Hailed As Hero After Daring Seventh-Floor Rescue Of Man Trying To Commit Suicide - VIDEO

A police constable from Surat has earned widespread praise after carrying out a high-risk rescue operation that helped save the life of a man who had allegedly attempted suicide inside a locked apartment on the seventh floor of a residential building.

The dramatic incident unfolded on June 8 in the Laskana area of Surat after authorities received an emergency call from a distressed woman seeking immediate help for her husband. According to police officials, the man had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and was in critical condition.

Emergency call triggers swift police response

Following the alert, the Surat City Police control room mobilised the Dial 112 response team from Laskana Police Station. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with an ambulance, were also dispatched to the location.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When officers arrived, they discovered that the apartment door had been locked from the inside, preventing access through conventional means. With every passing minute proving crucial, the police team quickly explored alternative ways to reach the man.

Constable climbs exterior grille to enter flat

Faced with the challenge of a sealed apartment, Police Constable Shailesh Chudasama and driver Kripalsinh Gohil coordinated with residents of a neighbouring flat and devised a plan to gain entry through a window.

In a remarkable display of courage, Chudasama carefully climbed along the building's exterior safety grille to reach the apartment from outside. The risky manoeuvre allowed him to enter the flat and locate the man in time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The door was locked from inside. We managed to force it open and found that the man had consumed a poisonous substance. I immediately restrained him and removed the remaining substance from his possession, but he had already ingested some of it and was vomiting," Chudasama said.

Race against time to reach hospital

After securing the situation, the officers wasted no time in evacuating the man from the apartment building.

"We quickly brought him downstairs and, without waiting for the ambulance, started taking him to a hospital in Kamrej. The ambulance met us on the way, and he was immediately shifted for emergency treatment," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The injured man, employed in Surat's diamond-cutting and polishing sector, was rushed for medical care and survived due to the prompt intervention of the police team. Officials confirmed that he remains under treatment.

Viral rescue video wins public appreciation

A video capturing parts of the rescue operation has since spread widely across social media platforms, drawing admiration from users who praised the officers for their bravery, presence of mind and commitment to public service.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many commenters described the rescue as an example of police personnel going beyond their duty to protect lives during emergencies.

The rescue operation also received recognition from Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who congratulated the officers for their swift action and dedication.