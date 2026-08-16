'Such Goons Should Be Arrested': Meerut Blinkit Delivery Agent Assaulted Over 5-Minute Delay, Customer Arrested

A minor delay in delivering an online order allegedly turned into a violent confrontation in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after a customer assaulted a Blinkit delivery agent and threatened him. The incident, which took place on August 14, was recorded on CCTV and later circulated on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Police subsequently arrested the customer in connection with the incident.

Delivery delay sparks argument

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM at a housing society in Ganga Sagar Colony. The delivery agent, identified as Amit Yadav, had arrived at the residence of customer Yaman Kansal to hand over an order.

According to Amit, he was only about five minutes late. However, Yaman allegedly claimed that the delivery had been delayed by around 15 minutes. A disagreement reportedly broke out between the two, with the customer accusing the delivery agent of speaking rudely.

CCTV footage from the society captured the confrontation outside the flat.

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Customer allegedly slapped and kicked delivery agent

The situation soon escalated. In the video, Yaman can be seen taking Amit's mobile phone before allegedly assaulting him with slaps and kicks.

A woman, reportedly Yaman's wife, later came out of the flat. She was seen signalling for Amit to be taken inside the house.

Amit later alleged that he was assaulted inside the flat as well before being brought back outside. He further claimed that Yaman threatened to falsely implicate him in a molestation case involving his wife.

According to Amit, he asked Yaman to call the police, but no call was made at the time.

Delivery agent claims he was threatened

Amit, who reportedly works as a part-time delivery agent for a few hours each day while pursuing his studies, also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him.

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He claimed that his mobile phone was taken away and that there was also an attempt to take his money. Other delivery workers reportedly became aware of the incident and contacted Amit to understand what had happened.

A police complaint was subsequently filed against Yaman.

Accused arrested after CCTV video surfaces

Police arrested Yaman the following day. The CCTV footage later gained traction on social media, where the incident triggered anger over the treatment of delivery and gig workers.

The case has also renewed discussion about how delivery workers can be protected from aggressive customers while carrying out routine orders.

Social media users demand action

Many users questioned whether a delay of a few minutes could ever justify physically attacking a delivery worker.

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Another suggested that delivery workers should be equipped with cameras, saying, “Every gig worker should have a body cam so that action can be taken against those who are assaulting them."

A third user called for strict action, writing, “Immediate action needs to be taken, and such goons should be sent behind bars. Strict action needs to be taken to set an example for others. Gig people are doing their job, and no one has the right to attack them in such a manner. Delivery company should support employees in taking action."

Another person criticised the alleged show of power, saying, “I hate such ppl who try to show power over helpless ppl. If this person has guts, he should fight his equal, not a delivery agent. Police should take action against this man and give him 3rd-degree treatment."