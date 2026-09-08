'Such A Heartwarming Video': Golden Retriever 'Maffu' Joins Young Monks For Football Match In Spiti Valley - WATCH

Golden Retriever 'Maffu' Joins Young Monks For Football Match In Spiti Valley |

A football game in the breathtaking mountains of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley took an unexpectedly adorable turn when a golden retriever decided to join the action.

Named Maffu, the playful dog was captured enthusiastically chasing the ball alongside a group of young monks at a monastery in Spiti. The heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram by the account @thepawsomelifeofmurphy and has since attracted widespread attention online.

Maffu becomes the unexpected star of the match

In the viral video, Maffu can be seen running around the playing area as the young monks continue their football game. Rather than simply watching from the sidelines, the energetic golden retriever appears eager to be part of the action, following the ball and happily moving around with the children.

The picturesque setting makes the moment even more memorable, with the football game unfolding against the dramatic Himalayan landscape of Spiti Valley.

The caption shared with the video humorously read, “Maffu just joined a monastery football match in Spiti. Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list, I guess.”

Viral video wins hearts online

The cheerful interaction between Maffu and the young monks has struck a chord with social media users. The video has crossed 1.8 million views, while viewers have filled the comments with affectionate reactions to the four-legged football enthusiast.

From calling Maffu the star player to simply celebrating the unexpected friendship, users appeared delighted by the dog's enthusiasm.

The clip is another example of how an ordinary moment can become a memorable social media sensation when an adorable pet gets involved.

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Internet can't get enough of the furry footballer

What began as a regular football match quickly turned into a wholesome encounter between a playful dog and young monks. Maffu's excitement, combined with the scenic surroundings of Spiti, has made the clip particularly appealing to viewers.

For many watching online, the sight of a golden retriever happily chasing a football with the young monks was enough to bring a smile to their faces.

One user said, "The most beautiful video I have watched today...loads of love to Maafu."

Another user called Maffu 'Pawnaldo.'

Another user said, "Wow such an amazing place for Maffu to play with monks."

With its combination of mountains, monks, football and an enthusiastic golden retriever, Maffu's unexpected game in Spiti Valley has certainly delivered one of the internet's most wholesome moments.