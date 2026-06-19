'Stupid Girl Risking Lives': Kolkata Influencer Faces Backlash For Turning Sacred Aarti Into Dangerous Prank - VIDEO

A social media prank filmed on the streets of Kolkata has sparked widespread criticism after a staged Aarti act appeared to take a dangerous turn. The video, which quickly gained traction online, shows two young women approaching passersby and offering to perform a traditional Hindu Aarti.

As part of the setup, the woman, who is an influencer (simran_kol_9) asked participants to "wash their hands" before the ritual. However, instead of water, they reportedly used hand sanitizer without informing those involved. Moments later, when one of the women brought her hand close to the Aarti flame, it suddenly appeared to catch fire, leaving onlookers shocked.

Viral video revealed as staged content

The dramatic scene initially led many viewers to believe that an accident had occurred. Later, the creators revealed that the incident was part of a planned prank intended for social media engagement.

While the video succeeded in attracting attention online, it also triggered a wave of criticism. Many social media users accused the influencers of prioritizing views over public safety and questioned the wisdom of using flammable substances near an open flame.

Experts have long warned that alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be highly flammable until they fully evaporate, making their use around fire potentially hazardous.

Social media users express outrage

The prank drew sharp reactions from viewers, with many demanding accountability.

One user said, "Police must arrest her, break her feets like they do it with boys then make a video and posted it on Kolkata police twitter handle."

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Another commented, "this is dangerous act by this stupid influencer and degrading & demeaning our culture."

A third user wrote, "They’re making fun of hindu pious rituals 'Aarti' Who doesn’t know about it can assume 'it’s a dangerous things after watching this so called prank.'"

Another viewer highlighted the potential risks, saying, "These dangerous prank videos that could lead to serious injuries or complications if someone gets hurt while participating."