'Stuck Between Two Worlds': ₹1.27 Crore-Earning Man's Search For The Perfect Wife Goes Viral; Sparks Discussion Online | File Pic (Representational Image)

Finding a life partner with similar interests, values and ambitions can be challenging. However, a man earning Rs 1.27 crore annually has a rather specific expectation from his prospective wife. He is not looking for someone from an equally wealthy family or a particular social background. Instead, he wants a woman who shares a life journey similar to his own — someone who grew up in a small town, moved to a metropolitan city and built a successful career.

The unusual matrimonial requirement was shared by Jasveer Singh, CEO of Gurugram-based KnotDating, in a post on X. Singh described the man's expectations as something he had rarely encountered while working in the matchmaking industry.

Why Did The Man Struggle To Find A Compatible Partner?

According to Singh's account, the man spent his childhood in a small town and completed his schooling there before moving to a bigger city. He eventually secured admission to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and went on to establish a successful professional career.

Despite his achievements, finding someone with whom he could connect on a deeper level remained difficult.

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He had previously dated women from affluent neighbourhoods such as South Delhi and South Mumbai. Although they appeared compatible in terms of income, education and social standing, their lifestyles and childhood experiences were vastly different.

Some had studied overseas and grown up with privileges and cultural exposure that he had not experienced. Differences in food, music, family values and perspectives on relationships often created an emotional disconnect.

'Stuck Between Two Worlds': His Search For The Ideal Partner

The man also explored matrimonial prospects from smaller towns. However, he found that spending over a decade in metropolitan cities had changed his interests, ambitions and outlook on life.

He wanted a partner with whom he could discuss business, technology and contemporary ideas, but struggled to find that intellectual compatibility.

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Explaining his dilemma, he reportedly said women from wealthy metropolitan families understood the person he had become but could not relate to his childhood. Meanwhile, those who understood his roots did not necessarily connect with his present lifestyle.

His solution was simple: he wanted someone who had experienced both worlds.

What Is His 'Two Nation Theory'?

Describing his preference as the 'Two Nation Theory', the man said he wanted an educated, financially independent and professionally successful woman who had moved from a small town to a major city and made something of herself.

For him, shared experiences mattered more than income, family wealth or social status.

Singh's post has brought attention to an interesting aspect of modern matchmaking: compatibility may extend beyond financial stability and educational qualifications to include shared childhood experiences, cultural transitions and personal journeys.