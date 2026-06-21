Stray Cow Gets Head Stuck In Plastic Drum On Busy Road In Gujarat; Bystanders' Rescue Video Goes Viral

A dramatic rescue of a stray cow in North Gujarat has won praise online after a viral video showed the animal struggling with its head stuck inside a plastic drum.

The incident reportedly took place on a busy road, where the cow was seen wandering in distress with the plastic container tightly lodged around its head. Unable to see properly and apparently frightened, the animal appeared to panic as it tried unsuccessfully to free itself.

The video captures the tense moments as the cow moved around the road with the drum covering its face, creating a potentially dangerous situation for both the animal and passing vehicles. Witnesses said the cow looked confused and agitated, raising concerns that it could run into traffic or injure itself while trying to escape.

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Bystanders rush to help

As the cow struggled, several bystanders stepped in to help despite the risks involved. The rescuers carefully approached the frightened animal, which appeared scared and occasionally aggressive due to the stressful situation.

Working together, the group managed to hold the plastic drum steady while ensuring the cow remained calm. After a few moments of coordinated effort, they successfully removed the container from the animal's head.

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The cow was freed without any visible injuries, bringing relief to those gathered at the scene. The rescue was completed smoothly, preventing what could have become a more serious incident on the busy roadway.

Internet applauds the rescuers

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users praising the bystanders for their quick thinking and compassion.

One user wrote, “Respect to these absolute legends! In the middle of crazy traffic, they didn’t hesitate even for a second. That cow could’ve easily panicked and caused a disaster. Quick thinking + pure humanity = Indian spirit at its best. More people like this needed.”

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Another commenter said, “They did a great job. The cow might have caused an accident due to panic.”

A third user highlighted the importance of small acts of kindness, writing, “It takes less than a minute to be kind and save a life. Salute to these guys for stepping up and removing that plastic container safely. Stay blessed guys.”