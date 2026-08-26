'Stop This Nonsense': Family Creates 'Picnic-Like' Scene On IndiGo Flight, Shares Homemade Food Across Seats, Sparks Civic-Sense Debate Online — VIDEO

Family Creates 'Picnic-Like' Chaos During IndiGo Flight Journey, Share Food Across Seats |

A video showing an Indian family enjoying an elaborate meal during an IndiGo flight journey has taken social media by storm, with the unusual in-flight gathering drawing both laughter and criticism online.

The clip appears to show several family members eating together, with a sizeable spread of food arranged during the journey. What might have been an ordinary flight quickly turned into what many viewers described as a “kitty party” or a “family picnic in the sky.”

Viral video gets mixed reactions

While some social media users found the family's approach entertaining and relatable, others questioned whether such a large meal was appropriate inside a commercial aircraft.

The discussion has largely centred on personal freedom versus consideration for other passengers. Supporters argued that passengers are generally permitted to carry food on flights, while critics felt that a large spread could occupy excessive space, create a mess or inconvenience people seated nearby.

One user defended the family, saying, "Food is allowed on the flight so they are not breaking any rules.

Let us know! 👂

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And about the smell, Does it not smell when airlines provide food??

Get out of this inferiority complex that west have planted in your mind."

Another viewer appeared amused by the entire scene, writing, "This is so much fun. They are having the best time i guess. always carry your own food everywhere you go."

Debate over civic sense on flights

Not everyone was impressed by the viral moment. Some commenters argued that being allowed to carry food does not necessarily mean passengers should use their seating area for an extensive family gathering.

One critic wrote, "What is this garbage? These people misuse their space not meant for such activities. They should travel on bullock carts. Now airlines will say outside food not allowed."

Another user called for stricter action, saying, "Why are not strict disciplinary action taken against such people? This might be an enjoyment for few but not for everyone who have paid for a decent journey rather a chaos."

Food on flights: Where does courtesy begin?

The viral incident has revived a familiar question about air travel etiquette: how far can passengers go when making themselves comfortable during a flight?

Carrying food may be permitted depending on the airline and the applicable security rules, but passengers are still expected to follow cabin-crew instructions and avoid actions that inconvenience others. Space inside an aircraft is limited, making basic considerations such as keeping food contained, avoiding excessive clutter and cleaning up afterward particularly important.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding the viral family meal is less about food itself and more about shared space. For some passengers, bringing home-cooked food can make a long journey more enjoyable and familiar. For others, an oversized spread in a confined cabin may feel disruptive.